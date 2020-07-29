It looks like Madelaine Petsch is not here for people joking about her BFF and Riverdale costar Vanessa Morgan‘s recent divorce. Yep, the actress just clapped back at trolls who were laughing about the situation, and her response was everything.

For those who missed it, just two days after the brunette beauty shared the exciting news that she was pregnant with her first child, her husband, Michael Kopech, reportedly filed for a divorce. And when fans started to flood the comment section of her baby announcement with their thoughts on the situation, Madelaine decided to speak out.

“Honestly, if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it,” she fired back to a fan on Instagram who asked, “Where is your husband?” “Vanessa is a beautiful mother-to-be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

As fans know, Vanessa shared the exciting announcement on Friday, July 24. And get this — she’s having a baby boy!

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden, but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly [and] I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” the 28-year-old captioned a series of photos and videos from her gender reveal party. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.”

She continued, “It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed… We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth [and] strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. [Little] one you were made with so much love [and] already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy [and] can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

Michael (who she married in January 2020) was not tagged in the post or present in any of the photos and videos. According to Chicago Tribute, online court records show that the White Sox pitcher filed on June 19, 2020, in Morris County, TX. They reported that the case was sealed on Monday, July 27, and that no hearing date is scheduled.

