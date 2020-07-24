Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Morgan, because the actress is about to become a mom! Yep, the Riverdale star took to Instagram on Friday, July 24, and announced that she’s expecting her first child — a baby boy — with husband Michael Kopech, and we couldn’t be more excited for her.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden, but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly [and] I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” the 28-year-old captioned a series of photos and videos from her gender reveal party. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.”

She continued, “It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed…We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth [and] strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. [Little] one you were made with so much love [and] already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy [and] can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

As fans know, Vanessa and Michael got married on January 4, 2020, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The couple exchanged vows at the Walton Historic House in Homestead, Florida. Their reception was hosted in the venue’s tropical gardens.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” the bride told E! News at the time. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.