Just days after Vanessa Morgan completely blasted the Riverdale writers for making her a “side kick” and paying her the least amount of money throughout her time in the series, she took to Twitter to defend her costars. Yep, the actress wants everyone to know that there’s no bad blood between them all, despite her anger with the CW show’s creators.

“My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show,” she tweeted on Tuesday, June 2. “So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots and I know they have my back.”

“We love you, V. And support you 10000 percent,” Lili Reinhart replied.

We love you, V. And support you 10000%. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 2, 2020

For those who missed it, following the tragic death of George Floyd, the 28-year-old opened up about the racism she has experienced in Hollywood.

“I’m not being [quiet] anymore,” she captioned a powerful post that read, “Tired of how black people are portrayed in media. Tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry, scary people. Tired of us also being used as side kick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I’m not being [quiet] anymore.”

“I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least,” she added in another tweet. “I could go on for days.”

Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least 😂👏🏽 girl i could go on for days 🐸 — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

As fans know, many celebrities have spoken out following George’s unjust passing. The 46-year-old, unarmed black man passed away in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The CW did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.