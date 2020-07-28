It’s over, you guys. Just days after Vanessa Morgan announced that she was pregnant, her husband, Michael Kopech, has reportedly filed for a divorce.

According to Chicago Tribute, online court records show that the White Sox pitcher filed on June 19, 2020, in Morris County, TX. They reported that the case was sealed on Monday, July 27, and that no hearing date is scheduled.

For those who missed it, the Riverdale star shared the exciting news that she was expecting her first child — a baby boy — on Friday, July 24.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden, but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly [and] I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” the 28-year-old captioned a series of photos and videos from her gender reveal party. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.”

Michael was not tagged in the post or present in any of the photos and videos.

She continued, “It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed… We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth [and] strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. [Little] one you were made with so much love [and] already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy [and] can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

As fans know, the actress and the baseball player first started dating in July 2018. They got engaged one year later, and got married on January 4, 2020.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.