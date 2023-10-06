Break out the popcorn, because Madelaine Petsch is set to star in a few horror films! The Riverdale star and Froy Gutierrez will play Maya and Ryan, respectively, in The Strangers Trilogy.

What Is ‘The Strangers Trilogy’ About?

The three-part film series will kick off with Madelaine starring as “a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé,” the movie’s official logline reads. “Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman’s journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films.”

Is ‘The Strangers Trilogy’ a Remake?

Technically, it’s not a remake, just a new iteration of The Strangers horror film which premiered in 2008 with a sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night, premiering 10 years later in 2018.

“You’re getting so much more backstory. You’re getting so much more character development. I think my biggest pet peeve with the old one now is that you’re not really emotionally invested in those characters. So, yes, it’s terrifying, but you don’t know why they’re fighting originally. You don’t know what their relationship is. … You’re just terrified for them and with them, and so I think we built a world that delves into it more,” Madelaine told Collider in January 2023. “It’s not exactly a remake because it’s different characters, but it’s the same concept and idea, and I think people will feel like it’s an homage. They’re gonna feel like we handled the material with care and I think [they’re gonna feel] like we’ve dove deeper into it.”

Who Is Starring in ‘The Strangers Trilogy’?

Along with Madeline and Froy, it was previously reported that Gabriel Basso would appear in a currently unnamed supporting role.

When Will ‘The Strangers Trilogy’ Be Released?

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is set to be released in 2024. The Strangers: Chapter 2 and The Strangers: Chapter 3 don’t have release dates just yet.

