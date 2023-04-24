From costars to lovers? Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, who star on The CW series The Winchesters, have recently sparked dating rumors. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger Dating?

Meg and Drake have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, but that hasn’t stopped fans from constantly “shipping” the costars.

ICYMI, the two actors star in The Winchesters, a spinoff to the iconic series Supernatural, which aired from 2005 to 2020 on The CW. The original show starred Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as Dean and Sam Winchester, respectively, as they hunted ghosts, demons and anything ~supernatural~ related.

In The Winchesters, Meg and Drake play Mary Campbell and John Winchester, respectively, who are Dean and Sam’s parents.

“The Winchesters is a prequel to the long-running series Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary,” Deadline reported in March 2022. “Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, voiced by Jensen Ackles, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.”

Reps for Meg and Drake did not immediately respond to J-14′s request for comment.

Who Has Meg Donnelly Dated?

For her part, Meg was last romantically linked to ZOMBIES 2 costar and dancer Noah Zulfikar. Meg celebrated Noah with a sweet Instagram post in January 2022. “Celebrating u today & always,” the Disney Channel star wrote at the time. “There’s no life without you in it. I love you shmeefus.”

Although it’s unclear when they first got together, fans revealed in Instagram comments from June 2020 that Meg “confirmed her relationship months ago in an [Instagram] Live.” It’s unclear if or when the pair separated but they stopped posting photos of one another in early 2022.

Meg has also sparked dating rumors with another costar, Milo Manheim, multiple times since playing lovers in Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES franchise. However, the duo have shut down romance rumors a number of times.

“We’ve very much lucked out because not only do we just get along, but we’re actually best friends. We’re truly a family, and I love every single person on that shoot so much,” Milo and Meg told HollywoodLife in December 2021. “I am constantly reminding myself and reminded by others that it is not always like that. We’re just the perfect group of people, so I’m very lucky to have that.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.