It’s happening! Meg Donnelly is shedding her Disney Channel roots to go hunt some demons.

In March 2022, it was announced that the actress would be starring in the Supernatural spinoff series The Winchesters as Mary Campbell. “Thank you for everyone who made this possible! So excited for this new journey & to join the Supernatural family,” the ZOMBIES actress wrote on Instagram.

“The Winchesters is a prequel to the long-running series Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary,” Deadline reported in March 2022. “Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, voiced by Jensen Ackles, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.”

Meg’s character has grown up as a hunter but “after losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business — until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team,” Deadline also reported. The character of John Winchester will be played by newcomer Drake Rodger.

“Words cannot even express how truly great full I am for this opportunity,” Drake, for his part, shared on Instagram. “So excited to join the Supernatural family and share this world!! THANK YOU to everyone who made this possible!”

Although it will only be his voice, Jensen will be reprising his role as Dean, which he played for 15 seasons alongside Jared Padalecki as his onscreen brother, Sam Winchester. The duo starred in Supernatural from 2005 to 2020 on The CW.

The actor first announced that he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, would be bringing the story of his fictional parents to life in June 2021.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” he told Deadline in a statement at the time. “When Danneel and I formed [their production company] Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

