Will they or won’t they? That’s the question Riverdale fans have been asking about Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews since the show’s premiere in 2017!

“I think that that’s one of the dynamics we haven’t played is the idea [of] Archie and Betty together romantically,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Us Weekly in May 2019. “I think in a teen show that if we somehow went seven years in that and never saw that, I think it would be a failure … So ‘maybe’ is what I’ll say.”

Well, #Barchie shippers, following the show’s seven-year time jump during the show’s fifth season, they finally got together. Although it’s unclear whether or not Betty and Archie — played by Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa, respectively — will ever actually be boyfriend and girlfriend, their steamy shower scene proved that there’s been a lot more than friendship between the two for years.

“It’s very fresh and new,” KJ told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. “I feel like Archie and Betty really haven’t had an opportunity to — just because of the other relationships they’ve had with Veronica and Jughead — to really dive into their relationship.”

