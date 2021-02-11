Hold onto your jingle jangle, Riverdale fans, because the characters are finally adults! Season 5, Episode 4 — titled “Purgatorio” introduced viewers to Archie Andrews and the gang seven years after they all graduated from Riverdale High School, and there’s a lot to uncover.

“As we were working on season 5, it became clear that this was a season where all of the characters were wrestling with different kinds of trauma,” the show’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Tonight in February 2021, teasing what’s to come. “As we unpack the seven years, which we’ll do throughout the season — they’re all pretty bad … They’re all pretty bad and they’re all pretty dark as we will discover throughout the season. There’s no one who got spared in terms of the trauma quotient.”

Avid Riverdale watchers know the characters have already been through their fair share of trauma with multiple deaths, mass murderers and creepy videos showing up at their doorsteps, and we truly didn’t think it could get worse. But according to Roberto himself, we’ve seen nothing yet.

“I’ll say that all of the characters are reaching out and trying to reestablish connections, friendships or relationships in the wake of their traumas,” he also told ET. “Now after seven years, I think our characters need different things than they needed in high school.”

After going their separate ways and growing up a lot, our favorite Riverdale residents have officially found themselves back home.

