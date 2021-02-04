Just as high school came to an end for the teens of Riverdale, their show got picked up for a sixth season!

The CW announced in February 2021, that, yes, Archie and the gang would be back and better than ever. “Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” the network’s President Mark Pedowitz said in a statement to EW.

The fan-favorite series first premiered in January 2017, and viewers are still hooked! As season 5 continues to air new episodes throughout 2021, we’re sure new mysteries and cliffhangers will be unveiled as the cast — including KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and more — starts their journey into adulthood with a seven-year time jump.

Although not much information has been released about season 6 just yet, as season 5 did just start airing, we broke down everything we know so far. Scroll through our gallery for all the details!

