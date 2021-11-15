Welcome to Rivervale! The Riverdale season 6 premiere event is set to transport viewers into a completely different town.

“#Riverdale season 6 premieres in less than a week. (Or should I say #RiverVALE does?),” creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa captioned an Instagram ahead of the Tuesday, November 16, premiere. “I LOVE our first five episodes, leading up to Chapter 100. They’re truly special and bonkers in the best possible way. And they are absolutely ‘in canon,’ starting our season-long story. Lots of questions answered, even more asked, as the ultimate battle for the town’s soul begins.”

Now that Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) aren’t in high school anymore, they have real-world problems to deal with — including a curse put on Riverdale by Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). In Riverdale season 5, the core four and their friends experienced a seven-year time jump putting them into adulthood. While some dealt with relationship issues, others had career crises. But, no matter what the characters were going through, they all found their way back home.

In the season 5 finale, Riverdale set up the plot for the upcoming five-episode special event taking place in Rivervale.

After talking to her Nana, Cheryl finds out that Archie, Betty and Jughead’s relatives burned her ancestor at the stake after being accused of witchcraft. In a fit of rage at her so-called friends, the red-headed mean girl unleashes a curse on the town.

“It feels a lot like a supernatural threat, doesn’t it? Almost biblical, in fact,” Roberto teased to Deadline in October 2021. “Discovering that Riverdale has been a cursed town all these years certainly helps explain why so many awful things have happened there over the years. And the fact that Cheryl invokes the curse after learning the truth about her ancestor definitely suggests that even worse things are coming, like an epic, Stephen King-ish conflict between good and evil playing out on the streets of the town.”

Along with the aftermath of the curse in season 6, comes the addition of Kiernan Shipka, who is reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman.

“Putting on the headband and getting back into it, I didn’t know how it was going to go,” the actress told J-14 exclusively ahead of the premiere. “I didn’t know if it was going to be easy or difficult. It’s not often that you play a character, have two years off and then have to revisit them again. And it was like riding a bike, and I was so happy.”

