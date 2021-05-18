Throughout her time in the spotlight, Lili Reinhart has been open with fans about her mental health struggles.

In an Instagram Stories post from May 2021, during Mental Health Awareness Month, the Riverdale star got candid with followers about feeling “defeated by her depression.”

“It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable,” the actress shared. “This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it’s OK to have days where you don’t want to fight anymore. You don’t need to justify your mental health to anyone. Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations. But always remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day.”

Aside from sharing her struggles with fans on social media, the CW personality also released a book of poetry in September 2020, titled Swimming Lessons, in which she shared her “experiences with love and depression and anxiety.”

“I started to read poetry in order to feel comforted and not alone and I hope people can read my book and feel like they aren’t alone, that someone knows exactly how they feel,” Lili told L’Officiel in March 2020. “And that it’s normal to feel sad and melancholy and brokenhearted and to go through the motions of being a human being. I always remind myself that it’s a beautiful thing we’re able to experience all of these things. It hurts and it’s hard but I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s a privilege to feel so much.”

After gaining a platform amid the success of Riverdale, Lili started to advocate for mental health awareness and talked about her decision to start therapy. “Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it,” she shared on Instagram in February 2019. “Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of. Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn’t matter how old you are or how ‘proud’ you’re trying to be.”

She continued, “We are all human and we all struggle. Don’t suffer in silence. Don’t feel embarrassed to ask for help … I have anxiety and depression. And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love-begins for me. Good luck to you on yours.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

