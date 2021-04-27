A tattooed queen! Lili Reinhart is not stranger to meaningful ink designs. Throughout her time as a Riverdale star, the blonde beauty has racked up a few dainty tattoos that oftentimes make their way onto The CW show.

“We kind of gave up covering my [cross] finger tattoo,” the actress told Refinery29 in August 2017. “We literally don’t cover it anymore. So if you look, you will see [it]. It’s like an Easter egg.”

Of course, eagle-eyed viewers often notice the tiny tat on Betty Cooper! When it comes to getting something dedicated to the famous ponytail-wearing super sleuth, Lili told the website that maybe when the teen show officially wraps, the entire Riverdale cast will take a trip to the tattoo shop together.

“I feel like that’s what happens when a show wraps. We haven’t talked about it as a cast. I don’t think it’s going to happen, to be honest,” Lili explained. She also told Refinery29 that she, costar Camila Mendes and their makeup artist have discussed getting a matching design.

“Me and my makeup artist have discussed getting a tattoo actually,” Lili gushed at the time. “We’re both obsessed with Moulin Rouge! — and so is [Camila]. She only has one tattoo though, whereas I have four … she’s afraid to get another.”

Speaking of matching tattoos, Lili and her onscreen mom, Mädchen Amick, both have arrow tattoos in the same exact spot on their arms. “We immediately bonded over having the exact same tattoo on our arm,” the actress — who fans know as Alice Cooper on the show — said during a January 2019 interview with Build Series. “Exact same place … At the table read she put her arm up on the table and I was like ‘Wait a minute, that’s my tattoo.'”

Lili, for her part, shared their discovery on Instagram at the time. “My Riverdale mother, @madchenamick, and I discovered yesterday that we both have arrow tattoos in the same spot, by the same artist. Mother-Daughter telepathy???” she captioned a snap from March 2016.

In April 2021, the Chemical Hearts actress added another design to her growing collection alongside her Riverdale costar Vanessa Morgan. While Vanessa opted to get her son’s name, River, inked on her wrist, Lili went for a whimsical design on her arm. “Damn. I’m in love,” she captioned an Instagram Stories post showing off the new tattoo.

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all Lili’s tattoos and their meanings.

