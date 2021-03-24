Speaking out. Lili Reinhart, Camila Cabello, Lizzo and more stars have opened up about being body-shamed online throughout their time in the public eye.

Charlie Puth, for one, shared a “quick reminder” via Twitter in March 2021 “that it’s not cool to body-shame anyone” after shirtless photos of him surfaced online. “Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is,” the musician added. “Sorry I don’t have an eight pack like damn.”

Similarly, Billie Eilish explained that she likes to wear baggy and oversized clothing so haters can’t have anything to say about her body. “I never want the world to know everything about me,” the songstress explained in a May 2019 Calvin Klein ad. “I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat [butt], she’s got a fat [butt].’ No one can say any of that, because they don’t know.”

During her Where Do We Go World Tour, Billie played a video interlude for fans titled “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY.” Within the nearly four-minute clip, which has since been released on YouTube, the “Bad Guy” musician opened up about the ongoing conversations surrounding her body and fashion choices.

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me,” Billie said in the short clip. “But I feel you watching always and nothing I do goes unseen. So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them I’d never be able to move.”

Riverdale star Lili has also used her platform to get candid about body positivity. The actress told the Los Angeles Times in August 2020 that she struggles with not having “the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny.”

“I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season [of Riverdale] and I felt really insecure about it,” Lili told the newspaper at the time. “I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated. I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it.”

She continued, “So even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all your favorite stars' quotes about shutting down the body-shamers.

