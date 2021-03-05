Slay, Lili Reinhart! The Riverdale star shocked fans, and her famous friends, with a series of black-and-white photos shared to Instagram on Thursday, March 4.

In the stunning snaps, the 24-year-old blonde beauty posed wearing a black off-the-shoulder bodysuit adorned with feathers. While sporting black pumps and stockings, Lili looked off into the distance as photographer Sasha Samsonova snapped some pics. “Hey, I’m here to step on your ego,” the actress captioned one post.

The epic photo shoot comes nearly one year after Lili split with ex-boyfriend and Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse following a three-year relationship. The former Disney Channel star announced their breakup in an Instagram post from August 2020. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Cole wrote at the time. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Lili has opened up about her body image issues, looking to inspire fans. When appearing at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Summit, The CW star gave an inspiring speech about her struggles with weight gain and how it’s affected her time in the public eye. Years later, in August 2020, she got real about preaching body positivity to her fans during a Los Angeles Times interview.

“I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny,” Lili explained. “I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season [of Riverdale] and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated. I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it.”

She continued, “So even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”

When it came to her beautiful photo shoot shared on Thursday, March 5, Lili’s confidence with her body shined through. Some of her closest friends thought so too! Scroll through our gallery to see how Hollywood’ reacted to Lili’s black-and-white photos.

