Young Hollywood’s biggest stars have taken to social media and reacted after former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with killing George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020. A jury found the 45-year-old guilty on counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter on Tuesday, April 20. He is set to be sentenced in eight weeks, according to Judge Peter Cahill.

Cheers erupted outside the courtroom and celebrities including Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes reacted to the news. Netflix star Chase Stokes shared a statement on Instagram Stories and noted that there’s “still a long way to go” in the fight for injustice.

“Progress started with a single person making a choice for the future,” the Outer Banks actor wrote. “Not selfishly, but for the turret. For humanity. Because IT IS THE RIGHT THING TO DO. Plain and simple. Let’s continue to hold people accountable for their actions … At the very minimum, I’m thankful for the progress we’ve made together. It shows that there’s hope in humanity.”

Internet stars, including Lauren Riihimaki (LaurDIY), have also spoken out. “JUSTICE,” she shared on Twitter. “The fact that we were all holding our breath [though], the accountability can’t stop here. A step in the right direction and hopefully a small amount of peace for Floyd’s family.”

Black Lives Matter protests took place around the country following George’s murder last summer. Keke Palmer and more stars have marched alongside fellow Americans and called for change amid the ongoing movement. In a column written for Variety in June 2020, the former Nickelodeon star wrote, “I have waited for a revolution, I believe, my entire life.”

“I don’t know everything, but I know how to speak from my heart — at least I try to every day. I know there are others who are just like me,” the True Jackson, VP alum wrote at the time. “They don’t have the answers, but they are present and they know they can’t do it alone. They ignite the little fires everywhere that shine a light that casts out the darkness. This revelation is a fight for us all.”

Keke continued, “I truly believe that everything that has led us to this moment has prepared us for a revolution and a revelation: the dismantling and rebuilding of a system that is better, more equitable and representative of the people it claims to represent.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which celebrities reacted to the George Floyd trial’s verdict.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.