Netflix has shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the tragic death of George Floyd by launching their brand new Black Lives Matter collection.

“When we say, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean, ‘Black storytelling matters.’ With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience,” the streaming service wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, June 10. “When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.”

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. https://t.co/dN6XQmsrGK pic.twitter.com/3CIrrno6mw — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

A collection of TV shows, documentaries and movies, they urged users to watch American Son, 13th, When They See Us, Becoming, Dear White People, Pose, Orange Is The New Black, Luke Cage, Moonlight, Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé and more.

For those who missed it, on May 25, the 46-year-old, unarmed black man died in Minneapolis, MN, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin— did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while fellow officers Thomas K. Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — who were also present at the time of the incident — were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Days after news of this tragic death, Netflix showed support for the Black community in a statement posted on Twitter.

“To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up,” the streaming service wrote on May 30.

Along with Netflix, many celebrities — like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Madison Beer, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Timothée Chalamet, Lauren Jauregui, Harry Styles, Cole Sprouse, Halsey and more — have spoken out in support of the movement and taken to the streets to protest.

