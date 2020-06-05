YouTuber Daniella Perkins is not happy with some of her fellow influencers. The former Nickelodeon actress just completely slammed any social media stars who haven’t used their platform to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement, following the tragic death of George Floyd.

“I hear influencers saying, ‘I’m not gonna post but I’m protesting.’ Your job as an influencer is to influence,” the Knight Squad star wrote on Twitter. “Sometimes it takes [people] to see their role models in action for them to be brave enough to join in. Flood my timeline. #BLM.”

As fans know, many celebrities have spoken out and taken to the streets to protest George’s unjust passing, including Logan Paul and his girlfriend, Josie Canseco, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Madison Beer, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Timothée Chalamet, Lauren Jauregui, Harry Styles, Cole Sprouse, Halsey, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and tons more. The 46-year-old, unarmed black man died in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while fellow officers Thomas K. Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — who were also present at the time of the incident — were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Daniella’s comments come just days after TikTok star Chase Hudson responded to backlash over not posting anything about the situation.

Taking to Twitter, the 18-year-old wrote, “For absolute clarity, the only reason I took a beat before posting about this historical situation unfolding in our country was out of pure respect for George Floyd and his family. The last thing I wanted to do was disrespect his ultimate sacrifice by commenting before I had a chance to educate myself about the situation and make absolutely sure I knew how to best honor him and his legacy.”

“Make no mistake, I stand with George Floyd, his family, Black Lives Matter and all of those that have suffered at the hand of racial injustice!” the influencer continued. “While I will never pretend to fully understand the cope of the problem, George Floyd’s death has drastically opened my eyes t the fact that not only do I have a lot to learn and grow from, but I also need to be a consistent part of the solution. As a result, let me start with this… There is a critical link that I have put in all of my bios we can all use to show love, support and most importantly, educate ourselves about the current situation and ways we can work together to fight injustice. I love you all and thank you for growing with me!”

