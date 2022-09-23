Getting honest! Shawn Mendes has opened up about his social media usage throughout his time in the spotlight, and sometimes, the “In My Blood” singer hates logging on the internet.

“During crazy times, I just hold back,” he told VMAN magazine during a 2017 interview. “People are so quick to jump on something or rip it apart. There’s so much negativity on social media, I don’t want to add to that.”

At the time, Shawn explained that his fame “could be gone tomorrow” so he tries to “make the most of it today.” This is why he occasionally decides to take a break from the internet.

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” the “Wonder” musician shared via Instagram in a December 2021 video. “But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”

Other than his social media usage, Shawn has been candid with fans about his mental health struggles. In July 2022, he postponed his world tour after the “toll that being back on the road” took on him.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” Shawn wrote in a lengthy statement, adding that it became “clear” that he needed time off to “come back stronger.

The “Stitches” singer opted to cancel the remainder of his tour in order to keep his “health as [his] first priority. “This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” he concluded, thanking fans for their support on his “journey.”

