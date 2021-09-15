Not only is Shawn Mendes talented — and handsome! — but he’s also such a good big brother to his sister, Aaliyah Mendes.

Despite his busy lifestyle, the “Summer of Love” singer values his relationship with Aaliyah so much. In fact, Shawn sealed his love for his sibling in ink! To date, the former Vine star has two tattoos in honor of his sister.

“A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes,” Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard captioned a July 2020 Instagram post of Shawn’s fresh design reading, “Aaliyah Maria” in delicate cursive right under his collar bone. Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet gesture. “This is so beautiful,” one user commented. “I want a brother like Shawn,” added another. The Canada native also has the letter “A” tattooed behind his right ear.

Over the years, Shawn has expressed how important Aaliyah is to him. “I’m really looking forward to spending time with my sister. She’s a bit older now and she’s just really cool to hang out with. I feel like we have a really awesome connection,” the “Treat You Better” artist explained during a December 2018 interview with KISS FM.

“I always want to hang out with her, but she’s 15 now and she’s in high school and we’ve become actually really close friends and I really enjoy hanging with her,” he added. “The more I’m gone, the more I find myself reaching out and FaceTiming and just wanting to be with [my family].”

Nowadays, Aaliyah is a high school graduate living her best life! Boasting one million followers on Instagram — including Shawn’s girlfriend, Camila Cabello — Aaliyah is constantly sharing adorable photos of her dog, friends and boyfriend. Every so often, a photo of Shawn will pop up, too!

“Happy belated birthday to this rockstar … who I’m lucky to call my (now-21-year-old) brother! Love you so much!” Aaliyah captioned an August 2019 birthday shout-out for Shawn via Instagram.

Clearly, these two have an unbreakable bond! Scroll through our gallery below to see Shawn Mendes’ sweetest quotes about his sister, Aaliyah Mendes, over the years.

