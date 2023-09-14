Did you know that Shawn Mendes has a little sister? The singer-songwriter’s only sibling is named Aaliyah, and is 5 years younger than her famous older brother. Keep reading to learn more about Aaliyah.

Who Is Aaliyah Mendes? Meet Shawn Mendes’ Younger Sister

Aaliyah was born in Toronto, Canada, on September 15, 2003, making her a Virgo. She graduated from high school at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in June 2021.

Boasting nearly one million followers on Instagram, Aaliyah is constantly sharing adorable photos of her dog, friends and boyfriend, Jordan Savage, whom she started dating around 2019. Every so often, a photo of Shawn will pop up, too!

“Happy belated birthday to this rockstar … who I’m lucky to call my (now-21-year-old) brother! Love you so much!” Aaliyah captioned an August 2019 birthday shout-out for Shawn via Instagram.

Despite his busy schedule and lifestyle, the “Treat You Better” singer often dedicates time to hanging out with his sister, and the pair are super-close! In fact, Shawn sealed his love for his sibling in ink. That’s right, Shawn has two tattoos in honor of his sister.

“A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes,” Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard captioned a July 2020 Instagram post of Shawn’s fresh design reading, “Aaliyah Maria” in cursive right under his collar bone.

Over the years, Shawn has expressed how important Aaliyah is to him. “I’m really looking forward to spending time with my sister. She’s a bit older now and she’s just really cool to hang out with. I feel like we have a really awesome connection,” the Canadian crooner explained during a December 2018 interview with KISS FM.

“I always want to hang out with her, but she’s 15 now and she’s in high school and we’ve become actually really close friends and I really enjoy hanging with her,” he added. “The more I’m gone, the more I find myself reaching out and FaceTiming and just wanting to be with [my family].”

On top of being super-close, Shawn also includes his sister in many of his career projects, such as his collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, TOMMYXSHAWNMENDES, which launched in March 2023. For the collab’s campaign, Aaliyah posed with her brother, which she posted about on Instagram. She wrote, “So honoured, so grateful, so giddy. thank you @tommyhilfiger, shawn & team.”

