There for each other! Over the years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have supported one another as they made the transition from friendship to something more.

Shawn, 23, and Camila, 24, originally met while opening up for Austin Mahone on tour in 2014. They stayed friends and sparked romance rumors five years later.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in August 2021, the Cuba native reflected on a past joint interview on the show in 2015 that made her realize her feelings.

“He was like, ‘I like her, she’s the one that doesn’t like me’ or something like that,” she recalled in August 2021. “I was completely in love with him. And he was the one I thought wasn’t in love with me back.”

During the 2015 appearance, the “Stitches” performer said that they weren’t dating because he previously got rejected when trying to “make a move.” At the time, Camila shared that she felt like she was the one in the “friend-zone.”

The same month as her conversation with James Corden, the twosome made an appearance on the red carpet for Camila’s film Cinderella where she gushed about her boyfriend.

“He’s the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the event.

The former Fifth Harmony member also shared why she couldn’t imagine working alongside Shawn on a movie as love interests.

“It would’ve been weird [if he played the prince] because he’s my boyfriend IRL,” Camila explained at the time.

Although the pair weren’t an item on screen, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer was thrilled to have Shawn visit her on set.

“He surprised me the week of the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes,” she told ET. “So he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

One month later, the couple performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards together, with Camila sending a message to Shawn before his “Summer of Love” rendition.

“Give it up for my guy, Shawn Mendes,” the actress said following her own performance in September 2021. She proceeded to blow a kiss to the camera as her beau took the stage for his memorable song.

Shawn was also seen dancing and cheering on his girlfriend backstage when she performed.

