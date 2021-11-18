It’s over. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits after more than two years together.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former flames shared in a social media statement on Wednesday, November 17. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Reports started to surface that there might be trouble in paradise between the two on November 16 when the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi shared a message it received “a week ago” about Camila reportedly talking about “a breakup” with a friend while on an airplane from Miami to Los Angeles.

“[Camila] is sitting in business class with another girl, scrolling the movies and she asked the friend, ‘What would you watch if you just went thought a breakup? Happy things or sad things?’” the message claimed, noting that the “Don’t Go Yet” songstress could have been “talking figuratively.”

The report came days after Shawn and Camila were spotted sharing a smooch on a beach in Miami.

As fans know, the singers sparked romance rumors for years before getting together romantically, but things started to heat up after they released the 2019 hit song “Señorita.” Then, the couple confirmed their relationship with a steamy make-out session in July of that same year.

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up,” Camila gushed to Variety in August 2019. “Everything was written in present moment.”

Since the moment they were caught kissing, the couple continued to pack on the PDA in public. They also started gushing over each other in interviews and posting adorable photos together via social media. Shawn and Camila even spent the majority of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020 at the former Fifth Harmony member’s parents’ house in Miami.

“I was there for like three months, so I got really, like, I was doing laundry — well I was barely doing laundry. I was trying to do laundry. I was learning how to cook. It was nice man, it was really nice,” the “In My Blood” crooner said on the Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery in October 2020. “We watched all the Harry Potter [movies] probably three times, Stranger Things three times. It was a very necessary moment in my life I think. So, it was really lovely for that reason.”

The duo even shut down marriage rumors head on multiple times during their relationship, but Shawn did tell Entertainment Tonight in December 2020 that they “absolutely” talk about marriage. He added: “When you know, you know.”

Prior to news of their split, the couple started to get more honest about the hardships in their long-term romance.

“I raised my voice at her, and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive,” he recalled on a June 2021 episode of the “Man Enough” podcast. “I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh, God, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad.”

