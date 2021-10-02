When are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello not sharing a smooch?! The two have been serving up major PDA since taking their relationship public in July 2019, and fans are living for it.

In September 2021, the duo even shared a kiss while taking the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. After the couple performed their duet “Señorita,” they smooched, much to the delight of the crowd. Prior to singing the song, Camila noted to fans that she would be “introducing this next person in a formal way.”

“That’s kinda weird ’cause we kinda know each other pretty well, and I think you guys know we know each other pretty well,” the songstress also joked before bringing out her boyfriend.

Of course, this performance of “Señorita” isn’t the only time that Shawn and Camila got romantic while on stage together. Following the single’s 2019 debut, they played the song at multiple awards shows. While they didn’t kiss on stage during those particular performances, they were pretty steamy and viewers hoped they would lock lips!

“Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else,” Camila told Elle in September 2019, just after she and Shawn went public. “As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.”

After years of romantic speculation between them, Shawn and Camila confirmed their relationship status in summer 2019. At the time, a series of now-iconic photos of them locking lips in a pool went viral. While they kept things under wraps in the beginning, both singers have since started to share more details about their love with fans.

“People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” Camila said during the same Elle interview. “That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his].”

Scroll through our gallery to look back at Shawn and Camila’s most romantic kissing photos over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.