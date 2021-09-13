Definitely a night to remember! The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, September 12, and were full of some pretty major moments.

Between TikTok stars-turned-musicians Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett making their red carpet debut and Olivia Rodrigo completely stealing the show with her multiple wins and epic performance, there were so many jaw-dropping highlights from the awards show.

In the VMAs’ first hour, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star slayed the stage with a performance of “Good 4 U” from her debut record, Sour. After serving looks and giving a fiery show, Olivia almost immediately won the award for Song of the Year after releasing her first-ever solo single, “Driver’s License,” in January. While accepting the award, the songstress called 2021 “the most magical year of my life.”

Over the course of the evening, Olivia also took home Push Performance of the Year, which she was given while walking the red carpet, and Best New Artist.

“This is so crazy. Well, thank you to the fans again and everyone who has supported me, this is just so awesome,” she gushed while accepting perhaps the night’s most coveted award. “I just feel so grateful that I get to write music and make stuff that I love and call it my job, so thank you guys again for letting me do that.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also made headlines with their performances. While they didn’t take the stage together, the couple did sing immediately after each other. First, the “Havana” songstress went with a dance-filled rendition of “Don’t Go Yet” from her forthcoming album Familia. Then, Camila introduced “my guy” Shawn, who went on to sing his latest single “Summer of Love.”

While the duo didn’t walk the red carpet together, they both made a splash with their respective looks. Camila, for one, opted for a pink and red gown while Shawn sported all-white everything. As fans know, the pair made their VMAs debut as a couple in 2019 when taking the stage to perform their duet “Señorita,” just one month after taking their relationship public.

Since then, Shawn and Camila — or Shawnmila, as they’ve come to be known — have become of one of the most well-known couples in Hollywood, constantly packing on the PDA wherever they go. While they kept things to a minimum last night, the pair still made their love known.

Scroll through our gallery to see the wildest moments from the 2021 VMAs.

