A night to remember! The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards brought out Hollywood’s biggest celebrities on Sunday, September 12.

One year after skipping the in-person ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the VMA red carpet is officially back and better than ever! Jaden Hossler, Nessa Barrett, Lil Huddy, Dove Cameron and more stepped out in their best looks. Jaden sported a gray suit sans undershirt and showed off his tatted torso. Nessa, for her part, wore a black lace outfit with platform boots. Continuing his reign as a fashion icon, Lil Huddy wore leather pants and a zebra-print jacket. Lastly, the Descendants alum stunned in a two-piece look.

Set to be hosted by Doja Cat, the annual event is making its return to Brooklyn, New York, at the Barclays Center. Along with a performance by the “Say So” songstress, fans can also expect Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi, Normani, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Ozuna, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots to take the stage!

This year marks 18-year-old Olivia’s first VMAs appearance following the release of her debut album, Sour, in May. Along with her performance, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star is also nominated for five awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Video and Push Performance of the Year, which she already won.

Justin Bieber will also be making his return to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2015 after being nominated for seven awards: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

“BIEBER. IS. BACK,” MTV announced via their official Twitter account on September 1. “@justinbieber is returning to the #VMAs stage for the first time in SIX years!!!”



When the Canadian crooner took the stage in 2015, he shared an emotional performance of “Where Are U Now” and “What Do You Mean,” breaking down after finishing both songs.

“I just wasn’t expecting them to support me in the way that they did,” he shared during a September 2015 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Last time I was at an award show, I was booed. I think I’ve worked so hard on this album. I’ve worked so hard at just becoming the man I want to become. Stepping into situations, you just can’t help but feel judged. I was just feeling judged and wanting to win so badly and just wanting to do what I love so badly that I just put everything on the line.”

Now, he’s back again and ready to serve an amazing performance. Scroll through our gallery to see all the star-studded arrivals at the 2021 VMAs.

