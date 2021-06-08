The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are coming back to the Big Apple!

Following last year’s untraditional VMA format, the annual event will be back and in-person amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement from the network, per Variety, MTV is working alongside the Barclays Center — where the event will be held — to stay as safe as possible with the ever-changing health guidelines. The show is set to “feature performances from some of music’s biggest stars and celebrate the return of live entertainment,” the statement read.

Along with the performances and star-studded arrivals, the VMAs are also set to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and “promote awareness and positive action.” In the weeks leading up to the awards show, MTV and 9/11 Day is teaming up for “service-oriented activities” to honor those who lost their lives, those who were injured, first responders and their families.

The 2021 VMAs will come a little over a year after 2020’s event, which was held virtually without an audience, and hosted by Keke Palmer. “Last night I hosted the VMAs! Yes, the one with the dystopian world theme. Oh wait, that’s reality, no theme necessary!” the former Nickelodeon star shared on Instagram following her hosting duties. “You guys, I have no idea how any of this was pulled off. I‘m sure you all know how hard it is to work during a pandemic, the amount of hoops we had to keep jumping through translates into taking over 20 COVID tests every other day and intensive quarantine for myself and my whole team!”

At the time, Keke noted that there even though there were “so many amazing acts” that won and wanted to perform, “COVID regulations made some things impossible.”

“I’m still so excited for all the winners and performers and proud of @MTV for caring about the music and still putting on this show!” the Hustlers star added. “I know it’s just entertainment and that can’t solve our problems, but when things are especially bleak, I feel sometimes that’s what you need the most! It’s my favorite part of what I do, the opportunity to provide relief/joy.”

With the in-person aspect of the 2021 show, music’s biggest stars are sure to take the stage with some epic performances. While not much VMA-related news has been announced just yet, here’s what we know so far! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

