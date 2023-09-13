If there’s a red carpet, Sofia Carson is going to walk it! The actress stunned at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

Sofia donned an Elton John-esque blue sequined dress suit, and we ate it up! ICYMI, this isn’t Sofia’s first time at the event. The former Disney Channel star is definitely no stranger to an MTV awards show, especially after she took home Best Musical Moment at the MTV Movie and TV Awards earlier this year for her song “Come Back Home” in the Netflix movie Purple Hearts.

“My heart is so filled with gratitude,” Sofia said during her acceptance speech. “To my fans, you are my family, and this belongs to you. This is yours. Thank you for loving my Cassie, for loving this film and for loving this song as deeply and as beautifully as you do. I had the honor of actually filming this musical moment in the presence of fans that traveled from all across the country to be there with me.My heart belongs to you and you have forever turned it into a beautiful shade of purple.”

Sofia’s VMAs appearance on Tuesday comes days ahead of her performance a the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, September 23.

“Ahead of my performance at this year’s #GlobalCitizenFestival, I’m raising my voice to demand action for gender equity. Join me in raising our voices together,” she wrote via Twitter on September 8. “Take my @GlblCtzn sprint journey and join the movement fighting for a better future for every girl in every corner of the world. A better future for all.”

The singer’s continued appearances are part of her major year. Sofia was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for “Applause,” — written by songwriter and 13-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren — featured in the movie Tell It Like A Woman.

“It’s so surreal,” Sofia told E! News in March. “It’s the greatest honor of my life that Diane chose me to be the voice of this anthem and I’m so grateful and thrilled and just honored, deeply, deeply, deeply honored. I pinch myself every day.”

