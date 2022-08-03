Crushing it! Sofia Carson started her career on Disney Channel and became a major star after nabbing the role of Evie in the Descendants franchise. Now, she’s making her own movies and music — and has become a global superstar. When it comes to making money from her success, Sofia is definitely raking in the cash. Keep reading for details on the actress’ net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Sofia Carson’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Purple Hearts actress’ estimated net worth is $6 million. When compared to the net worths of her Descendants costars, Sofia seemingly makes more than her fellow Villain Kids. However, she worked hard to get where she is today.

“I moved to Los Angeles to go to UCLA. Education has always been a huge part of my life and for my parents. It was always the deal that they supported me unconditionally, however, I had to go to school and pursue my education. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to even go to college. I moved to L.A. myself and I was auditioning while I was in school,” the singer told Teen Vogue in February 2020. “After class, I would run and audition once or twice a day. Or since I would often miss class, I would email my professor and be like, ‘I have this big audition. I’ll make up all my studies,’ et cetera. But they were always really understanding. I went on about 200 auditions before I got my first job. It was a small guest-starring role on a Disney Channel series called Austin & Ally.”

Once she was cast in Descendants, everything changed and Sofia became a household name.

How Does Sofia Carson Make Money?

Other than her acting gigs — which include multiple Netflix movies along with her Disney Channel roles — Sofia is a musician. She’s also a producer, and she got a chance to showcase both of these skills for the July 2022 Netflix movie Purple Hearts.

“I had, of course, been writing songs since I was 11 years old, but for myself, from my point of view… songs that came from my heart, not someone else’s,” Sofia told Billboard in July 2022 of creating the music for Purple Hearts. “I was so tremendously lucky that I had Justin [Tranter] to be my co-writer in this process.”

During the same interview, Sofia mentioned some Hollywood “trailblazers,” including Barbra Streisand and Cher, who have inspired her over the years. “It’s very exciting to have entered this stage of my career,” she gushed.

