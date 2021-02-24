The first Descendants movie premiered in July 2015, since then, the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) has spawned two sequels and a major fanbase! Starring Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffery, China Anne McClain and more, the film series was all about the teenage children of some of Disney’s most iconic villains. Following the third film’s release in August 2019, fans have been dying to know if there’s a fourth movie in the works.

“Yeah, I do think there is a world where [a fourth Descendants movie] happens,” Dove told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “I don’t know anything for sure, but I definitely don’t think that that’s an impossibility. There is nothing that I can say for sure, but I definitely can say that it is not out of the question!”

Even though no actual news about another film has been released just yet, Disney Channel fans are still seriously obsessed with the cast and their continuous accomplishments. To celebrate the Descendants stars’ and their epic careers over the years, J-14 decided to breakdown their net worths. Scroll through our gallery to see how much these actors and actresses make.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.