The Descendants cast is family forever!

Starring Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson and the late Cameron Boyce, the Disney Channel film franchise premiered in August 2015, and after three movies, came to an end in August 2019. Along with the core four, other Auradon citizen like Mitchell Hope, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffery and China Anne McClain have all stayed close over the years. In fact, they still talk pretty regularly.

“We have a group chat and every year there’s certain special occasions throughout the year that bring us together,” Sofia said while appearing on E! News’ Daily Pop in July 2021. “It’s been a while since we’ve seen each other because of, obviously, quarantine and stuff, but something like that bonds you for a lifetime and we really became like a family.”

The entire Descendants franchise tells the story of Disney’s most famous villains through the eyes of their children. Dove, for one, plays Mal, the daughter of Maleficent (played by Kristin Chenoweth). When they’re not playing a mother-daughter duo on TV, the singers have reunited tons of times over the years for various projects. Dove and Kristen both starred in the AppleTV+ series Schmigadoon, which premiered in July 2021.

The “Lazy Baby” singer told Us Weekly in July 2021 that it was “amazing” to reunite with her onscreen mom for the comedy series. “I’ve been really lucky,” Dove said. “Descendants, I filmed the first one when I was, like, 17 years old, so I’ve known Kristin for seven or eight years. So, it was lovely.”

Dove also said that the former Broadway star has given her “countless” pieces of advice since they’ve worked together for so long. “Kristin and I have always been able to keep up a real-life relationship,” the Liv and Maddie alum explained to the publication. “The advice feels like a never-ending stream. … She gave me a necklace once that said, ‘The Wise Avoid the Wicked.’ She gave that to me in a time where I was really transitioning out of a very dark space with somebody. I think about that, quite often, when I think of her. Just in terms of surrounding yourself with the most positive supportive people. She’s really drilled into my head that your environment makes or breaks you.”

The former Disney Channel star also formed a close bond with Sofia, telling Access in 2019 that the duo “laid down on our big musical set” and “held hands” until they were kicked out on the final day of filming the last movie. The girls are still besties to this day!

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of the Descendants cast reunions over the years!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.