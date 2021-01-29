He’s back! Booboo Stewart is making his return to Disney Channel in the animated series Big City Greens, and J-14 has an exclusive first look.

The Descendants alum is playing the role of Gloria’s longtime crush, Kevin, in the new episode titled “Big Resolution.” In our exclusive clip, Gloria imagines what it’ll be like when she gets the courage to approach Kevin for the first time, and things don’t exactly go as planned! Be sure to watch the video above and tune into Big City Greens on Disney Channel on Saturday, January 30, at 9 a.m. EST.

