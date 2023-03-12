Sofia Carson killed the red carpet fashion game at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12. The Purple Hearts star, who is nominated for her very first Oscar for Best Original Song, wore a gorgeous white ball gown. Keep reading to see photos of Sofia’s look.

The Disney Channel alum is nominated for her song “Applause,” which was written by songwriter and 13-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren for the film Tell It Like A Woman. Released in November 2022, the song premiered alongside an accompanying music video directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

‘“Surprise … I’m honored to share the music video of “APPLAUSE,” Sofia wrote on Instagram on November 11. “Written by the incomparable force that is Diane Warren for Academy Award Consideration. Our song is an anthem for women, from the powerful film ‘Tell It Like A Woman.’ A film directed by women, about women, for everyone. A beautiful and deeply timely reminder to applaud ourselves for how far we’ve come, and to applaud ourselves for how far we will go. Because we fight like women, we survive like women, and we do it together.”

She added, “I love you, Diane. I am honored to be the voice of your anthem. On behalf of the women of the world, thank you for giving us ‘Applause.’”

Tell It Like A Woman is a feature film made up of short seven films directed by an international group of women filmmakers from Italy to Japan to the United States. Each segment is a story “about women, by women, for everyone.” The cast consists of internationally renowned actresses, such as Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne and many more.

Sofia will be performing “Applause” alongside Diane at the Oscars, which she spoke about in an interview with E! News, just weeks before the award show.

“It’s so surreal,” she gushed to the outlet. “It’s the greatest honor of my life that Diane chose me to be the voice of this anthem and I’m so grateful and thrilled and just honored, deeply, deeply, deeply honored. I pinch myself every day.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Sofia’s look from the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

