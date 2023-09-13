A night to remember! The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were full of epic performances and some pretty incredible speeches.

Not only did Sean “Diddy” Combs took home the Global Icon Award, but performed live for the first time since 2005. While Shakira took home the iconic Video Vanguard Award. But that’s not all! Keep reading for a full list of all the nominees and winners.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

BEST POP

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blink-182 – “EDGING”

boygenius – “the film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

BEST K-POP

aespa – “Girls”

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”

SEVENTEEN – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You” (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina”

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake – “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adele – “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side”

Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez – “VOID”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

BEST ART DIRECTION

boygenius – “the film”

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

SZA – “Shirt”

BEST EDITING

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”

Miley Cyrus – “River”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

SHOW OF THE SUMMER

Beyoncé

BLACKPINK

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

FIFTY FIFTY

Flo

Jonas Brothers

Maneskin

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.