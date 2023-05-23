Get ready for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards! The iconic award show will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this year. Keep reading to get details on the live show.

When Are the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

The show will air live on MTV on September 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs!” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event.”

The 2023 show will mark 40 years since the first MTV VMAs in the 1980s. The first Video Music Awards was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, with cohosts Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd.

“We are incredibly proud to have the Prudential Center once again serve as the home for the 40th Annual MTV Video Music Awards,” said Jake Reynolds, President, Prudential Center. “All eyes of the entertainment industry will be focused on Newark, New Jersey, as the brightest stars come together to perform at a marquee showcase within our world-class venue. This event allows us the opportunity to celebrate all genres of music for fans throughout the world, as we do all year round. We appreciate the ability to continue our long-standing partnership with MTV and look forward to an amazing evening.”

Even the New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, expressed his excitement over hosting the VMAS once again.

“The return of the VMAs to the Prudential Center testifies to New Jersey’s enduring standing as a premier venue for large-scale entertainment events,” the governor said. “As the home of some of the most internationally renowned names in the music industry, New Jersey is proud to once again partner with Paramount to showcase an array of exciting performances to a global audience. By hosting this highly anticipated spectacle, our state and local economies will also benefit from the thousands of visitors who will shop, dine, and stay in our local communities.”

