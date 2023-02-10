What year is this?! An Awkward reunion movie might be in the works at MTV, and we are … not OK. Keep reading for everything we know including what the original cast and crew have said.

Is There Going to Be An ‘Awkward’ MTV Movie?

While MTV has yet to confirm an Awkward movie as of yet, the cast and crew have been teasing a possible reunion over the years!

Awkward was an MTV series that ran from 2011 to 2016 starring Ashley Rickards, Beau Mirchoff, Jillian Rose Reed, Brett Davern, Molly Tarlov, Greer Grammer, and Nikki DeLoach. The comedy series followed a teenaged girl navigating high school after an accident leads to her classmates to believe a blown-way-out-of-proportion misunderstanding. It instantly became a cult classic following the show’s premiere and ran for 5 seasons.

What the ‘Awkward’ Cast, Crew Have Said About Reunion Movie

“We’ve met about it and we’ve all got together — the entire cast — and started having conversations about it,” Nikki told Us Weekly in February 2023 on an Awkward movie. “So, believe me, there is nothing more that all of us would want to do than to come back to those characters and see what they’re doing 10 years later.”

The actress added that she has also often thought “so often” what her character of Lacey would be like now.

“My story that I pitched to them [for a reunion] was that Lacey has now created essentially this, like, Rodan + Fields,” the Hallmark star explained to Us Weekly. “She has created this skincare empire where she brings all the women in because she was going to college when we left her for the first time in her 30s. And so I’m like, she’s this entrepreneur for women, women empowering women. It’s like a Rodan + Fields type of thing. Is that not perfect?”

She added that despite highlighting her character’s growth in a potential reboot, that there would still be some things she wouldn’t change about her character. “But she still wears her wedge heels,” she joked. “She is still Lacey. Tight clothes, wedge heels.”

