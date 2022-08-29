Music’s biggest night was full of star-studded moments! The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and Young Hollywood’s biggest stars made an appearance at the show.

Dove Cameron for one, rocked the red carpet — and the preshow event. Ahead of the awards ceremony, it was announced that the former Disney Channel star would make her debut with a performance on the red carpet. Not to mention, she was nominated for her first-ever Moon Person in the Best New Artist category. Can someone say killing it?!

Tate McRae was also one of the first to arrive at the VMAs as the “You Broke Me First” songstress helped host the red carpet in a position that MTV referred to as “a special celebrity correspondent.” She rocked a turquoise set and we could not get enough! A singer and red carpet host? The talented teen really can do it all!

BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Khalid were also present at the event, and walked the New Jersey red carpet in showstopping looks.

This time around, the MTV VMAs were hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. It was also announced that the “Super Bass” songstress would take the stage to receive the Video Vanguard Award. Along with hosting and performing, Jack tied real-life BFF and collaborator Lil Nas X with the most nominations of the evening. They both received seven nods apiece.

Doja Cat and Harry Styles followed up the rappers with six nominations each while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd all had five nominations, respectively. The 2022 awards show also introduced 26 first-time nominees to the show’s historic lineup, including Baby Keem, GAYLE, Kacey Musgraves, Måneskin, Anitta, Becky G, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Tems, Wet Leg and more.

Of course, the nominees weren’t the only stars who walked the VMAs red carpet! Scroll through our gallery to see the star-studded arrival photos at this year’s awards ceremony.

