The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are almost here! The award ceremony is set to air live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28. MTV announced the nominees on July 26, with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow leading the pack with the most nominations. Keep reading to learn more about the 2022 VMAS.

With seven nods apiece, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar earned the most nominations for this year’s show. Jack and Lil Nas X shared many of their nominations thanks to their work together on their huge 2021 hit “Industry Baby,” including Video of the Year and Best Collaboration. The rappers originally world premiered the song at the VMAs stage last year.

The three artists were closely followed by Doja Cat (6 nods), Harry Styles (6), and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd (5 each). This year also sees 26 first-time nominees! Some first-timers include Baby Keem (4), GAYLE (2), Kacey Musgraves (2) and Måneskin (2), plus first nominations for Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Tems, Wet Leg and more.

Additionally, Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, will become the only artist to be nominated in each of the “VMAs” five decades — the first was in 1984 — as she earns her 69th nomination for Madame X.

Beginning on July 26, fans can cast their vote for their favorite artists across 22 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and two all-new categories: “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance.” Visit vote.mtv.com to cast your vote up until August 19!

The VMAs will air on Sunday, August 28, on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Scroll through our gallery to see everything we know about the 2022 VMAs including the full list of nominees, performers and more.

