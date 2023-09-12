Young Hollywood stars served and delivered at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Tuesday, September 12. From reigning pop queen Olivia Rodrigo to K-pop acts like TXT and Stray Kids, all eyes were on music’s biggest stars. Keep reading for all of the best looks from the night!

One of the best dressed stars of the night was Olivia, wearing a gorgeous, sparkly silver gown. ICYMI, the “vampire” singer dropped her highly anticipated sophomore album GUTS on Friday, September 8, and is set to take the VMAS stage to perform some of her new songs!

For this album, Olivia explained that she made sure to write songs with performances in mind.

“I made SOUR and I had never played a show before,” she explained during an interview with Apple Music.. “So it was just me on my piano in my bedroom. Going on tour after that album came out, I think was really informative to me as a songwriter, because something that can resonate on a recording is maybe doesn’t always resonate in a room full of people. So I think it was really educational and I think I wrote this album with the tour in mind, definitely.”

Olivia summed up the meaning behind her album GUTS during an interview with Guardian, saying, “It’s so much about growing up and finding your footing in the world.”

The former Disney star explained that after turning 20 years old in February, she became overwhelmed by sadness. “Like, ‘Oh s–t, I worked my whole childhood and I’m never going to get it back.’ I didn’t go to football games, I didn’t have this group of girlfriends that I hung out with after school. That’s kind of sad.”

She explained that she feels “super mature” in some ways and “super stunted” in others due to how she grew up.

“It’s just really hard to be a kid and an actor, and you can feel maybe a little taken advantage of sometimes,” she told the outlet. “The responsibility, feeling criticized in public, feeling like you have to work so much and you see your friends who can go to pool parties and hang out, and you’re stuck on set.” But she insisted, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

