The VMAs are set to air live via MTV on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. EST.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs!” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event.”

Olivia — who is up for multiple awards — is coming off her recent album No. 2 drop, GUTS, which was released on Friday, September 8. The former Disney star explained the process of making her second album during an interview with Apple Music.

“I think that, in general, making this album has given me a lot of confidence as a songwriter,” she explained. “I think writing the first album, it just felt so spontaneous. I was 17 years old learning how to write songs for the first time and just pouring my heart out.”

“I think this time I was in a different place and I was having a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations placed on me and I think I really had to try to block out the noise and just focus on the craft of songwriting,” she continued. “I wasn’t going through my first 17 year old heartbreak and I think that it forced me to be maybe a little bit more creative in the way that I write.”

The “vampire” singer also explained that after performing song’s from her debut album SOUR, she made sure to write songs with performances in mind while writing GUTS.

“I made SOUR and I had never played a show before,” she explained. “So it was just me on my piano in my bedroom. Going on tour after that album came out, I think was really informative to me as a songwriter, because something that can resonate on a recording is maybe doesn’t always resonate in a room full of people. So I think it was really educational and I think I wrote this album with the tour in mind, definitely.”

