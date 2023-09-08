More music already? Olivia Rodrigo has released two records — SOUR in 2021 and GUTS in 2023 — and might just be gearing up for a third.

Following the release of GUTS in September 2023, Olivia revealed that there were “like 25” songs that didn’t make it on the album.

“Not anything too crazy. I think some of them will definitely see the light of day. I don’t know. In crafting an album tracklist, there’s just intricacies,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music at the time. “Like, oh, too many of these songs and I want to save this for later, and stuff like that. So I bet some of them will see the light of day.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Olivia’s third album so far.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Releasing a 3rd Album?

Olivia has yet to announce any plans for a forthcoming third album thus far. However, she’s a songwriter at heart, so there just might be new music in the works.

“I want to marry recording because it’s the only time I ever feel like I have a consistent job,” Olivia told fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers during a profile for Interview Magazine in September 2023. “Obviously, I would kill touring, and writing for me is a very f–kable relationship because I hate it and love it.”

In terms of how her music has evolved, Olivia shared how her songwriting has progressed from her first to second album.

“There’s a sort of wide-eyed innocence to the first album that lots of people picked up on, and I kind of freaked out this time being like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have this 17-year-old heartbreak that everyone’s had. My life is different now.’ This sounds weird to say, but I think over time, I’ve realized that I’m really not that special,” she shared during the same interview. “My life is just so — I was home-schooled and all of this stuff happened in my career, but then I really boiled my problems down and I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re just 19-year-old, 20-year-old problems in a different environment.’ If you speak honestly about any experience, then someone is going to find truth in it.”

Here’s to more experiences for album No. 3.

