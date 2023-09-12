Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are couple goals! The Outer Banks actor and country singer shared a kiss and looked so in love at the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12. Keep reading to see photos of the two on one of music’s biggest nights.

Chase and Kelsea turned heads, with the “This Feeling” singer wearing a gorgeous red gown, and the Netflix star matching his girlfriend in a red blazer.

ICYMI, the two first sparked dating rumors in January 2023, after Chase uploaded an Instagram carousel post that featured one snapshot of what appeared to be him and Kelsea getting cozy a football game together. Since then, the two have confirmed their relationship publicly and made their red carpet debut in April at the 2023 CMT Awards.

“The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?” Kelsea revealed of her and Chase’s relationship during a July 2023 StyleCaster interview. “He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”

Chase gushed over his “talented” girlfriend during an interview with E! News in June 2023. “Oh, my gosh, she seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she’s so damn talented.”

“I was just watching videos, she’s been sending me stuff from last night in Santa Barbara,” he said of her recent tour. “Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it’s been beautiful.”

Prior to Chase and Kelsea’s romance, the “I Quit Drinking” singer finalized her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans. The two were married from August 2017 to August 2022, when they announced their split. According to court documents obtained by Life & Style, the former spouses cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Kelsea wrote via Instagram at the time. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Click through our gallery below to see how cute the two looked on the 2023 VMAs red carpet.

