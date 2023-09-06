Kelsea Ballerini isn’t afraid to have fun on the red carpet! The country singer has donned so many creative and cute looks over the years. Keep reading to uncover her best red carpet moments.

In case you (somehow) don’t know, Kelsea is one of the most popular country music singers right now. Born in Tennessee, Kelsea began songwriting when she was super-young, writing her very first song at just 12 years old! She attended Lipscomb University for two years until she decided to pursue a musical career.

Since the start of her career, she has received countless awards and accolades, with some of her best known hits, “I Quit Drinking,” “This Feeling” and “half of my hometown” (feat. Kenny Chesney).

Kelsea, who divorced Morgan Evans after a 5-year long marriage in November 2022, is currently dating Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, whom she met after sliding into Chase’s Instagram messages! “I’ve never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in,” she shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February 2023.

“I’m really relearning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself,” the “Penthouse” songstress added at the time. “And it’s been a really beautiful reawakening.”

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Kelsea told InStyle in June 2023, that she is mastering the art of “less is more” approach, specifically in her beauty routine.

While she loves creativity for on-stage looks, “in real life, I just want to protect my skin and throw on a quick brow and cheek and go,” she revealed. “It has taken a while, honestly, to get confident enough to not want to always do a full face. So it feels nice to be here now and appreciate my natural self more.”

And what is one fashion item Kelsea is hoping to try out one day?

“One day, I will wear a pair of low-rise jeans just to say I did it,” she revealed to the outlet. “That’s my style Mount Everest. I’m working my way up there.”

Click through our gallery to see Kelsea’s best red carpet moments over the years.

