2023 was a year of unexpected romances. From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breaking the internet to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet‘s steamy make out at a Beyonce concert, we broke down all of the celebrity couples we didn’t know we needed in 2023. Keep reading to uncover our entire list.

Let’s start with Trayvis (Traylor? Tayvis?), which literally began with a friendship bracelet and a dream. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got this whole entire thing started after he revealed his attempt to give the Grammy-winning songstress his phone number at one of her Eras Tour shows in July 2023.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

For context: fans at Taylor’s concerts often trade friendships bracelets with sayings on them.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he added. When Jason asked to clarify whether he meant his jersey number, 87, or his phone number, Travis responded, “You know which one.”

Fast forward to September 2023, and the internet lost their collective mind over Taylor’s appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, where she was seen hanging out with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. From there, the two have been spotted on multiple date nights, holding hands and kissing. And they’re not afraid to talk about one another, either!

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor told TIME Magazine in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she continued. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the couples we didn't know we needed in 2023.

