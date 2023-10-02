Travis Kelce is the man of the moment! The NFL player is reportedly dating Taylor Swift, with the Grammy-winning pop star spotted cheering him on at several of his football games. Since then, Swifties have become determined to learn more about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Today, we’ll break down the football player’s famous family, including his fellow NFL-playing older brother and of course, Mama Kelce. Keep reading to meet the Kelce family.

First, let’s begin with an explainer of the “Love Story” of the year — Traylor. It all began with Travis’ “Mastermind” plan, after the two-time Super Bowl champion decided to shoot his shot at one of Taylor’s Eras Tours concerts in July 2023. He explained that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast at the time — which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said in the now-viral. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

ICYMI, fans at Taylor’s concerts often trade friendships bracelets with sayings on them, which is what Travis was referring to.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he added. When Jason asked to clarify whether he meant his jersey number, 87, or his phone number, Travis responded, “You know which one.”

Months after the podcast episode went viral, multiple reports claimed in September 2023 that Travis and Taylor have actually been privately seeing one another. On top of that, Taylor has been seen at several of Travis’ football games. After being asked about his brother’s recent dating rumors during a September postgame interview, Jason teased, “I cannot comment.”

“Ever since [Travis’ reality show] Catching Kelce, everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” he added. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Click through our gallery below to meet Travis’ famous family!

