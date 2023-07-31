Shipping Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wasn’t in our 2023 bingo card, but we’re not mad about it! Fans are obsessed with the idea of the Grammy-winning songstress and NFL star getting together, and we’re going to explain why. Strap in.

Keep reading for all the details.

Why Are Fans Shipping Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

During an episode of Travis’ “New Heights” podcast — which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce — the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about attending Taylor’s Eras Tour in July 2023.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said in the clip. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

ICYMI, fans at Taylor’s concerts often trade friendships bracelets with sayings on them, which is what Travis was referring to.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he added. When Jason asked to clarify whether he meant his jersey number, 87, or his phone number, Travis responded, “You know which one.”

The podcast clip went viral on Swiftok, with fans obsessing over the possible couple. “He made her a bracelet WITH HIS NUMBER ON IT,” one TikTok user excitedly commented, with the top comment underneath the TikTok, with over 40,000 likes, writing, “I would 100 percent be full support of this couple.” Same.

Who Has Taylor Swift Dated?

In April 2023, it was revealed that Taylor had broken up with longterm boyfriend Joe Alwyn after over 6 years together.

“Some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup,” a source told Life & Style following the split. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans.”

The insider added, “This is life. People break up all the time. She will survive. She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”

A month after the breakup news, it was reported that the songstress was dating The 1975 lead singer, Matty Healy. However, that relationship ended almost as soon as it started: in one month. TMZ was the first to confirm that the “Enchanted” songstress is “single” again following the whirlwind romance.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.