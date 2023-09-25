Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is a celebrity couple that we didn’t know we needed. The twosome first sparked romance rumors in July 2023, after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed his attempt to give the pop star his number while attending the Eras Tour in July 2023. Since their rumored romance, celebrities (and fans) have hilariously reacted to their epic relationship. Keep reading to see the best celeb reactions to Traylor.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said during a July 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he revealed. When his brother asked to clarify whether he meant his jersey number or his phone number, Travis teased, “You know which one.”

Since the podcast clip went viral, rumors continued to swirl around the twosome, with multiple reports revealing that they were in the early stages of dating in September 2023. Travis eventually addressed the rumors during a podcast episode on “The Pat McAfee Show” in in September 2023.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis said, hinting that he invited her to a NFL game. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Later that same month, Taylor attended Travis’ NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. Clips of Taylor cheering from Travis’ box alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, immediately went viral as well.

On top of that, the pair were spotted walking out of the stadium together, with Travis driving away in his vintage convertible with the songstress in the passenger seat.

After the game, Travis’ teammates — even his coach — have reacted to the ~swift~ NFL appearance. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the best celebrity reactions to the rumored couple.

