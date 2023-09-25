Making a statement? Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs football game on Sunday, September 24, as Travis Kelce romance rumors continue to swirl.

The singer attended the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs won 41 — 10, with Taylor cheering from Travis’ box alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. After the game came to an end, a video of the pair walking out of the stadium together went viral.

Romance rumors between Taylor and Travis started to swirl after the football star revealed that he tried to give the “Cruel Summer” songstress his number after attending her concert in July 2023.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast at the time. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

He added, “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Multiple outlets have since reported that the two had connected, so it wasn’t a huge surprise when Taylor was at the football game. Travis even teased a possible appearance from the singer at a football game days before she attended.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis said during an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, September 21. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

The football star noted that “it’s hilarious how much traction” the connection between himself and Taylor has gotten publicly.

“No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides — [saying] he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” the athlete added. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous. Please everybody stop asking my brother.”

However, he continued to add fuel to the fire.

“I threw it out there,” Travis shared in the same interview. “I threw the ball in her court.”

