Even celebs are huge football fans!

Harry Styles, for one, has showcased his love for the Green Bay Packers multiple times since joining One Direction — he even has a tattoo of the team’s logo.

“When I was about 6 years old, I fell off my bike and I cut my knee, and I bled green and gold. And that was it. I just knew,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer joked during an appearance on the NPR Tiny Desk Concert in March 2020 before launching into the actual story. During the early days of his fame, Harry would stay with a friend in L.A. who was a Packers fan and “those were the first games that I’d watched.” The British musician went on to say that he would always play the Madden video game as the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m also a big fan of cheese,” Harry added. “So, yeah, the Packers were the team for me.”

The “Sign of the Times” musician also dove into the story behind his Packers tattoo.

“It was a couple of hours before the game. I said, ‘If they win the game, then I’ll get a Packers tattoo. And if they don’t, I won’t,'” he recalled. “So — I think this was maybe 2012, maybe 2013 — I only had time the day before the game to go and get the tattoo. So I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just get it because they’re going to win.’ So I got the tattoo, and then they lost. Now I have a Green Bay Packers tattoo on my arm.”

Further diving into his appreciation for the team, Harry shared that he had attended “a pre-season” game at the Packers’ field in Wisconsin. “It was great,” he said. “I like sports.”

The Jonas Brothers have also made themselves known as major sports fans over the years, even going so far as to be a lucky charm for some teams. Ever heard of the Jonas Blessing?

“For all you athletes out there who want to win championships and Grand Prix and everything in between, listen up,” Nick explained in an Instagram video from October 2020. “The key to success is to come to a Jonas Brothers show … Let’s call it the Jonas Blessing.”

The “Jealous” singer later explained the theory while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2021.

“It’s quite simple. In reality, when the brothers [Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas] got back together, we went on tour — the Happiness Begins Tour back in 2019. We had a number of athletes, high-performing athletes, come out to some shows,” Nick explained. In September 2019, NFL star Patrick Mahomes attended a JoBros show in Kansas City, Missouri. A few months later, he and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover more celebrity football fans.

