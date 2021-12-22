Even celebs can trip and fall almost anywhere, proving they’re just like us! The only difference is that when it comes to celebrities’ most embarrassing moments, they’re usually caught on camera.

Throughout his time as a performer, Shawn Mendes has taken a tumble on stage multiple times. One notable trip from the “In My Blood” crooner occurred when he was on stage in Quebec in 2018. Following the fall, Shawn spoke with TV show The Project about what went wrong. As it turned out, the Foo Fighters member Dave Grohl was actually in the crowd and Shawn wanted to impress him.

“I was so excited that he was there, that I was like, ‘I’m gonna jump off stage,'” the Canadian crooner recalled. “I’m like, ‘I have to just ’cause he’s here.’ And uh, I miscalculated how high the stage was from the ground.”

Shawn also recounted the fall during a September 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

‘”Dave Grohl’s here! I gotta do — I don’t know what I’m gonna do, but I’m gonna do it whatever that is,” the “Stitches” singer recalled. “I’m like, this is my moment so I’m like, ‘Jump. Jump!’ … There’s another section of the stage that’s a lot lower. A lot lower than I thought it was. … I’m in the air and I’m like, ‘This is really low.’ I was fully on the ground. I hopped up quick.”

Then, host Jimmy Fallon showed the clip.

“I look like I’ve never jumped in my life. My first try,” Shawn joked. “It looked like my first time ever trying to jump. You know what [Dave] said to me right before I went on stage, which I thought was so funny? He said, ‘Don’t break a leg,’ which I thought was so great. And then, I almost broke my leg.”

Of course, the “Señorita” singer isn’t the only celeb who’s taken a fall on stage. One Direction members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have all tripped while performing. Kim Kardashian fell on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and even Tom Holland fell during a fan event! Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have shared their worst falls with their biggest fans all around the world. Whether they slipped off stage or fell off a chair, it’s always a laugh-out-loud moment when one of these stars takes a tumble.

